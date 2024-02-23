Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $40, Suicide Squad $60, Resident Evil 4 $30, more

As part of the ongoing Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale, you can land yourself a copy of Metroid Dread down at $39.99 shipped in digital form. This is a regularly $60 title that is now 33% off and sitting at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a great time to add the latest entry in the series to your library at a discount. Just keep in mind, we are also heading into the weekend with a host of notable price drops on a range of big-time first-party Switch game deals at Amazon, including Mario Strikers Battle League, Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and more. There’s no telling how much longer these will last or when they might pop up again, so grab them now if you’re interested. Head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers Battle League $40 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem titles from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Dread $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- or $30 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members
- My Best Buy Plus/Total members save extra $20 on Switch games
- Zelda, Fire Emblem, and more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $60 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Lords of the Fallen $42 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Firewatch PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Planet of the Discounts: 2,000 titles at up to 70% off
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns $20 (Reg. $30)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
