Today’s best game deals: Metroid Dread $40, Suicide Squad $60, Resident Evil 4 $30, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $40
Metroid Dread Nintendo Switch

As part of the ongoing Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale, you can land yourself a copy of Metroid Dread down at $39.99 shipped in digital form. This is a regularly $60 title that is now 33% off and sitting at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a great time to add the latest entry in the series to your library at a discount. Just keep in mind, we are also heading into the weekend with a host of notable price drops on a  range of big-time first-party Switch game deals at Amazon, including Mario Strikers Battle League, Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and more. There’s no telling how much longer these will last or when they might pop up again, so grab them now if you’re interested. Head below for the rest of Friday’s best console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals

