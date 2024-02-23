Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 256GB falls to new Amazon low of $529 (Save $120), more

Amazon is now offering the best price ever on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6. Right now, the 256GB Wi-Fi model sells for $529 shipped. It’s down from $649 and saves you $120 for the first time. This is $21 under our previous mention from December of last year, and is the first time it has been over $100 off since Black Friday back throughout Thanksgiving Week where it sold for $1 more than today’s discount. The base 64GB model is also on sale today, dropping to $399.99 from its usual $499 price tag. Our hands-on review notes just how perfect its size is without sacrificing on performance, as well.

New iPads are coming, but we likely won’t be seeing the iPad mini 7 until far later in the year towards the end of fall. That makes today’s discount a great chance to save while still taking full advantage of the form-factor for most of 2024. As for what is actually going to be launching at Apple’s March event next month, we have the full rundown over at 9to5Mac.

Apple’s latest compact iPadOS experience arrives as the latest iPad mini 6. It may be the smallest one in the lineup, but still delivers many of the signature features you’d expect like an edge-to-edge 8.3-inch Retina display and Apple Pencil 2 support. Throw in the A15 Bionic chip and Touch ID in the power button to complete the package.

We’re also tracking some other discounts that make the iPad mini 6 an even more complete iPadOS experience. This might be the smallest screen available on any of Apple’s latest iPads, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t come outfitted with the same Apple Pencil 2 support you’ll find on the rest of the lineup. So you should definitely go check out the second-generation Apple Pencil on sale at $115 and find out why it’s such a must-have accessory.

Apple iPad mini 6 features:

iPad mini is meticulously designed to be absolutely beautiful. An all-new enclosure features a new edge-to-edge screen, along with narrow borders and elegant rounded corners. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display features True Tone, P3 wide color, and ultralow reflectivity, making text sharp and colors vivid, wherever you are. Apple Pencil attaches magnetically to the side of iPad mini, so it’s always with you and ready for a spur-of-the-moment sketch or spontaneous brainstorming session.

