Breathe new life into your Series X|S with Seagate’s official Expansion Cards on sale from $126

Amazon is now offering the 1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card For Xbox Series X|S down at $125.99 shipped. While it has been hovering in the $150 range at Amazon as of late, it carries a regular price of $220 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $160 right now. Today’s deal is $4 under our previous mention and the lowest we can find. You will still find the 2TB model marked down to $249.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy as well as – this one has most recently been fetching $280 and started life at $360. The WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Cards for Xbox that launched back in June are the only other officially licensed competitor out there. While you can land the 512GB model down at $80 as a more affordable solution, the 2TB model is going for even more than Seagate’s at $150. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for additional details. 

The Seagate Storage Expansion Cards make use of Xbox Velocity Architecture and the quick resume functionality to expand your storage capabilities significantly and bring to new life to your machine for 2024. They allow gamers to “seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates.”

Then dive into our coverage of the new official Dune Xbox and world’s first floating Xbox controller as well as the details Phil Spencer and friends dropped on ultra-powerful next-gen hardware, cross-platform games, and more. This rumor of a white all-digital Xbox Series X might be worth a look too. 

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S features:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates…1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance…The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay…Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

