Microsoft set to release a white all-digital Xbox Series X this summer, claims potentially sketchy report

Just after Phil Spencer and friends announced exclusive Xbox games coming to the other two platforms as well as the “largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation,” reports are starting to hit the internet suggesting Microsoft is actually readying a new all-digital Xbox Series X. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet by any means, the potentially sketchy report says the new version of its flagship console is on track to launch this summer. Details below.

All-white, all-digital Xbox Series X on the way?

Now, we can all hope and basically assume an all-digital Xbox Series X with a new coat of paint isn’t this massive leap in technology Xbox execs teased last week. But if today’s report is to be believed, there might be a new Xbox Series X console on the way as early as June of this year.

This new Xbox will apparently be an all-digital Series X without an optical disc drive, similar to the Series S. It too will also be swapping out the stealthy black colorway for a stark all-white treatment.

This entirely unconfirmed, and potentially sketchy, report also suggests there will be an improved heatsink and an upgraded Nexus card.

The source apparently does not have the actual pricing details on the machine as of yet. Although one might assume, that if it is indeed a real thing, it might undercut the current Series X and come in at $50 or more less.

Considering Microsoft’s is very much focused on its Game Pass and all-digital business as of late, something like this could make sense and might very well help boost holiday sales without costing nearly as much to develop compared to completely new hardware.

I, for one, am more excited for the rumored Xbox handheld and this supposed giant leap in hardware technology that’s on the way as opposed to this slightly reworked and less capable Series X.

Dive into our coverage of the official podcast from last week where Xbox announced multi-platform games and hints at the actual upcoming hardware while you’re at it.

