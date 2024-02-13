Check out the new official Dune Xbox and ‘world’s first floating Xbox controller’

Pilots will be heading to the captivating world of Arrakis as part of a new Microsoft Flight Simulator expansion. Ahead of the release of Dune: Part Two next month, the Xbox and MFS team have announced a partnership with Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures that will take players “beyond Planet Earth into the harsh deserts of the world of Dune” alongside a new custom Xbox Series S with Dune-themed Ornithopter Stand and “world’s first floating Xbox controller.” Hit the jump for more details.

FREE Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune expansion

First up, let’s go over the Microsoft Flight Simulator Dune expansion. Starting today, Microsoft Flight Simulator pilots can jump into the cockpit of the Royal Atreides Ornithopter through the skies over Arrakis as part of the new free expansion.

The skies of Arrakis are traversed by a deft craft called an ornithopter, a nimble flying machine propelled by four precisely tuned oscillating wings. The Royal Atreides Ornithopter is a special ultra-performance variant of the craft, renowned for its lightning acceleration, blazing speeds, and precision maneuverability when under the control of pilots skilled in its operation – and who have the fortitude to survive the harsh extremes of Dune.

There are three tutorials for learning the ways of the Ornithopter – take-off, landing, and freefall – before aviators can jump into the the package’s six activities:

…five-time trials and a daring rescue mission where aviators must save their flight instructor before a massive sandstorm engulfs him.

New official Dune Xbox and floating Xbox controller

The new expansion also comes along with the announcements of a new custom Xbox Series S with a Dune-themed Ornithopter stand and the “world’s first floating Xbox controller.”

The console is described as a “true collector’s item for fans” while the console holder is “inspired by the Ornithopter captures the vibrant colors of Arrakis’s sun, planets, and sand.”

You unfortunately can’t buy the custom Dune Xbox gear though:

Fans have the chance to win this set of custom hardware by following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet during the Entry Period. The giveaway runs exclusively from February 13, 2024 through March 25, 2024. For official rules and eligibility details, visit here.

And if you don’t win one, just go check out the new 1,300-piece LEGO Dune Ornithopter set with eight minifigures instead.

