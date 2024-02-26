Todayâ€™s best iOS app deals: MEGA MAN X DiVE, Dream Town Island, Be Focused Pro, more

Monday morningâ€™s collection of the best iOS game and app deals are now ready and waiting. Alongside the App Store offers, we are also tracking deals on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and this Galaxy Buds FE bundle as well as a new all-time low on the Google Pixel 7. As for the apps, highlights include MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline, Heroes of Steel RPG, Dream Town Island, Be Focused Pro â€“ Focus Timer, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of todayâ€™s best iOS game and app deals.Â 

Todayâ€™s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Pocket Skate:Â FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Metadata:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My City: Jail House:Â FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: BeeScan â€“ PDF Scanner App:Â FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Cat Calendar â€“ With Widgets:Â FREE (Reg. $0.50)

iOS Universal: MEGA MAN X DiVE Offline:Â $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Steel RPG Elite:Â $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dream Town Island:Â $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Entomophobia: Mobile:Â $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro â€“ Focus Timer:Â $6 (Reg. $10)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Kintsugi:Â FREE (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Boom Land:Â FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Real Cricket 24:Â FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Wallpaper for Apple Watch face:Â FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Legend of Tianding:Â $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Omega 13:Â $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers:Â $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Invading Horde â€“ TD:Â $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR:Â $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Altimeter Pro â€“ Elevation:Â $1 (Reg. $2)

MEGA MAN X DiVE features:

Mega Man X DiVE reimagined the world of the Mega Man X series, and now itâ€™s getting an offline version!

Experience the exciting side-scrolling action weâ€™ve all come to know and love in a whole new light!

Enter Deep Log, a digital world where the game data of the Mega Man X series has been archived. Due to a bug of unknown origins, the game data within Deep Log has become fragmented. With the help of a mysterious navigator, RiCO, the player dives into this digital world to set things straight.

Take control of Hunter Programs, recreations of legendary characters such as X and Zero, defeat various forms of Irregular Data, and restore the fractured game data!

