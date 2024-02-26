Apple AirTags are down to just $24 each (Reg. $29), or grab a 4-pack at $78 and save $21

Amazon is now offering Apple AirTag deals for the first time since last yearâ€™s holiday shopping season. Right now, just a single one of the item finders willÂ set you backÂ $24 with free shippingÂ for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and matches our previous mention to come within $1 of the fallâ€™s best price. A better value, you can also bringÂ four of Appleâ€™s item findersÂ to your luggage, keys, and other gear for less. TheÂ AirTag 4-pack sells forÂ $79Â on Amazon, down from its usual $99 going rate. This notably drops the price of each individual tracker down toÂ under $20 eachÂ â€“Â meaning if you were going to buy more than a couple of the single packs, itâ€™s a better idea to just go with the bundle.

If you have an iPhone, Apple AirTags are an essential accessory for bringing some extra peace of mind to your everyday carry. Whether youâ€™re hoping to end the drama of missing keys for good, or just want to secure your luggage while traveling on any upcoming vacations, AirTagsÂ provide one of the best tracker experiences out there. Everything comes backed by the companyâ€™s U1 chip, which enables a unique precision-finding experience backed by an augmented reality interface.Â

Then be sure to go check outÂ all of our favorite AirTag casesÂ for ways to secure them to bags and all of your other gear. Weâ€™ve got recommendations on luggage tags, keyrings, and tons of other accessories for securing the item finders to just about anything.Â

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, theyâ€™re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!