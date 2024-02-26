Appleâ€™s 24-inch M1 iMac sees refurb discount to $850 with full warranty (Orig. $1,299)

Through the end of the day, Woot is now discounting Appleâ€™s previous-generation 24-inch M1 iMac. Itâ€™s available in six different colors in todayâ€™s refurbished sale and drops the 8-core 256GB model down to $849.99 with free shipping with a Prime membership. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. You would have originally paid $1,299, with todayâ€™s offer saving you $449 and marking one of the best discounts yet. Itâ€™s $50 under our previous mention and comes backed by the same full 1-year warranty youâ€™d find on a new model.

This might not be the latest version, but that just means Appleâ€™sÂ 24-inch iMac is an even better value. It packs an integrated M1 processor with its sleek design including a 4.5K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting Spatial Audio. Get a closer look inÂ our launch coverage.

Todayâ€™s discounted model includes a 1-year Apple warranty, too. Woot also notes that despite being listed as a refurbished model, each one is in pristine condition and comes boxed up in genuine Apple packaging.

Weâ€™re also tracking an all-time low on Appleâ€™s new M3 iMac, too. If youâ€™re looking to bring home the latest desktop machine from Apple, the same 24-inch 4.5K Retina display form-factor awaits with an improved chipset at $1,149. Itâ€™s one of the first price cuts weâ€™ve seen and saves you $150 on top of being the best markdown yet.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

