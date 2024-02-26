Today’s best game deals: Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth $40, GameStop 50% off game sale, more

Best Buy is now offering Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on PS4/5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently starting at just under $60 via Amazon, this is $30 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the recent all-time low we spotted on Amazon, but that offer has now sold out. This is an adventure that spans the Pacific, from Japan to Hawaii, with its signature one-of-a-kind combat – “dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes.” Players will tune their “party’s skills to the situation with outlandish jobs and customizations” for the action-heavy RPG battles alongside enjoying loads of the wild and crazy mini games the series is known for. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals, and be sure to check out this $50 Nintendo eShop gift card on sale for $45 using code SSDP2673 via Newegg.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- GameStop 50% off game sale now live
- Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, Sonic, NBA 2K23, much more
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Princess Peach Showtime! pre-order bonuses
- Assassin’s Creed EZIO COLLECTION $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $15 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY $8 (Reg. $40)
- MONOPOLY Madness $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $10 (Reg. $40)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $30)
- Capcom Fighting Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Fighting Bundle $25 (Reg. $60)
Nintendo announces first Direct game showcase of 2024 for later this week!
Nintendo officially unveils new all-pink pastel Joy-Con
Watch the new Princess Peach Showtime! trailer
You can play the FREE Mario vs. Donkey Kong demo on Switch
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection pre-order $31.50 (Reg. $35)
- GameStop 50% off game sale now live
- Call of Duty, Monster Hunter, Sonic, NBA 2K23, much more
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $57 (Reg. $70)
- EA SPORTS UFC 5 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Lords of the Fallen $42 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Firewatch PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Planet of the Discounts: 2,000 titles at up to 70% off
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!