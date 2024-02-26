Today’s best game deals: Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth $40, GameStop 50% off game sale, more

Best Buy is now offering Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on PS4/5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70 and currently starting at just under $60 via Amazon, this is $30 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the recent all-time low we spotted on Amazon, but that offer has now sold out. This is an adventure that spans the Pacific, from Japan to Hawaii, with its signature one-of-a-kind combat – “dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles where the battlefield becomes your weapon, and anything goes.” Players will tune their “party’s skills to the situation with outlandish jobs and customizations” for the action-heavy RPG battles alongside enjoying loads of the wild and crazy mini games the series is known for. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals, and be sure to check out this $50 Nintendo eShop gift card on sale for $45 using code SSDP2673 via Newegg.

