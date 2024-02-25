Save $100 or more on 12.9- and 11-inch M2 iPad Pros before the spring Apple event from $699

Through the end of the day, Best Buy offers the best prices in the last year on the latest Apple M2 iPad Pros. Today’s deals are limited to My Best Buy members, and those who aren’t signed up can score a bonus $25 gift card for doing so. A highlight is the 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro for $949 shipped. This drops the 128GB Wi-Fi model from its usual $1,099 price tag to the best we’ve seen. It’s $50 under the last mention and a rare chance to save considering this has been out of stock for the past few months at many other retailers. We break down what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and then offer plenty of insight below on just what today’s discount gets you.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with a 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

Also on sale is the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at $699. It drops the 128GB Wi-Fi model down from the usual $799 price tag for the first time in months in order to save you $100. This also beats the Black Friday mention by an extra $20 and matches the best price in over a year. The 11-inch M2 iPad Pro sports many of the same features as its larger counterpart, just with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display that drops the XDR functionality.

As a quick reminder about locking in that extra savings from Best Buy, the my Best Buy Plus plan will cost you $49.99 per year and its higher my Best Buy Total counterpart will run you $179.99. This landing page courtesy of the retailer breaks down just what the difference between the two different memberships are – although we can definitely recommend just going with the Plus plan unless you need added tech support and savings on repairs.

If you're not already a paid Best Buy member, that's okay! The retailer is really pushing sign-ups, and to help sweeten the pot on top of the savings in the promotion, it is also throwing in an added credit. You'll get a $25 Best Buy gift certificate if you sign up now to spend on any of the deals you're shopping.

Of course, Apple is also slated to reveal the new M3 iPad Pros next month. As we detailed over at 9to5Mac, we’re expecting to see new models debut with OLED displays, which will also mean drastically higher price tags that start at $1,500. Today’s discounts mean you can score an already capable iPadOS experience at far less than the expected MSRPs of the upcoming models.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

