Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Nike to launch new ‘Hot Girl Systems’ activewear line

Three-time Grammy award-winning artist, Megan Thee Stallion, has teamed up with Nike to create a line of inclusive activewear for women that includes bodysuits, bras, a bomber jacket, cropped t-shirts, shoes, and more. Released online just before her birthday, “Hot Girl Systems” is already selling out quickly – the line is designed with Y2K-inspired graphics and Megan’s signature hottie flames with pieces that could easily double as workout gear and streetwear. Head below to learn more about Hot Girl Systems.

Megan Thee Stallion has been open in discussing her commitment to her mental and physical well-being for quite some time now, and her social media has become a reflection of that commitment. For the last year and a half, Megan has been posting videos on her TikTok of her gym routines which include intense strength-training, cardio, and flexibility movements. It’s clear when watching the videos – when you hear Megan giving a post-narration play-by-play of her exercises – that this woman loves exercise.

Not only is it obvious how much she loves working out, but you can see how her body has changed in the last year and a half as a result – it’s no surprise she’s teamed up with Nike for this activewear collaboration: Via the press release:

The Hot Girl Systems collection brings together Megan Thee Stallion’s personal style and her approach to mental and physical well-being. As an entertainer, cultural icon and Hottie Coach for Nike Training Club (NTC), she’s inviting the next generation to move authentically with style and confidence.

Hot Girl Systems features Nike Pro shorts, sports bras, bodysuits, a bomber jacket with removable straps and sleeves, and more. Importantly, Megan’s line runs from size XS to 4X, making it extremely inclusive for customers.

Our favorite pieces from Hot Girl Systems:

Nike x Megan Thee Stallion 5″ Bodysuit – $105

Nike x Megan Thee Stallion Bomber Jacket – $200

Nike x Megan Thee Stallion Cropped T-Shirt – $40

Nike Air Max 97 “Something For Thee Hotties” By You – $210

Nike Air Max 97 “Tina Snow” By You – $210

The second phase of the Hot Girl SYstems rolls out in early March, which will include new digital workouts and real-life experiences, in addition to a Hottie State of Mind campaign.

More on Nike x Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Systems:

Nike x Megan Thee Stallion kicks off with her first-ever apparel and NBY footwear collaboration: Hot Girl Systems. Designed to be both bold and versatile, the collection features dynamic pieces made for all bodies and all movement.

