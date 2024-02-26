Keep documents organized with Spigen’s car registration holder for $21 low, more from $25

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering its Car Registration and Insurance Card Holder for $20.69 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Down from $30, with a $40 MSRP, it only saw two discounts over 2023, with the greatest of them dropping costs down to $30 from its MSRP during early Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 48% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low. Keep all your car’s legal documents together in one organized folder so you can quickly find and display them when you need. It is crafted from a durable, wear-resistant Velo vegan leather that will properly protect your documents with two translucent vinyl inner pockets and three card holding slots. While it has been designed for Tesla vehicle owners specifically, it can be used universally for any and all car documents, keys, cards, etc.

And be sure to also check out our recent coverage of the rare and on-going deal for the Tesla Wall Connector Level 2 EV Charger. It employs a customizable output up to 48A of power that can be adjusted during either indoor or outdoor installation. It comes compatible with all Tesla models and when set at its maximum amperage, you’ll get up to 44 miles of travel range per hour of charging.

Spigen Car Registration and Insurance Card Holder features:

Quick Access: Our car insurance and registration card holder makes it easy to quickly find and display your documents with translucent vinyl inner pockets.

Durable Material: Crafted from a durable, wear-resistant material, this card holder is designed to protect your important documents.

Modern Design : Premium Velo Vegan Leather exterior is lined with a soft fabric interior for quality you can feel.

Smart Storage: 3 credit/ID card slots and 2 vinyl pockets for easy document organization.

