Official wireless Xbox controllers now on sale from $44 in a wide range of colors and designs

While we are still tracking a solid deal on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless gamepad, both Amazon and Walmart have also now dropped the price on the standard edition Microsoft wireless Xbox gamepads across various colorways. If you’re looking to complete your collection before the potential reveal of new Xbox hardware at some point later this year or just something to upgrade your existing setup, pricing has dropped on a wide range of colorways with models starting from $44 shipped. The most affordable of the bunch is the white and black at Amazon, but there are plenty of others now marked down on this landing page. Head below for more details.

You’re looking at the standard issue, official wireless Xbox gamepads from Microsoft here. For those unfamiliar, they feature up to 40-hour battery life as well as “sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay.” The hybrid D-pad joins textured grips on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case alongside a dedicated share button to capture content as well as compatibility on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS.

Elsewhere in Xbox news, Phil Spencer just took to the official Xbox podcast to hint at “the largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation” as well other details on what could be an upcoming handheld and much more. We also just recently heard rumors of all-white, all-digital Series X in the works, but nothing has been confirmed on this front from Microsoft.

Xbox Wireless Gaming Controller features:

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay with battery life up to 40 hours. Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button. Includes Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology so you can easily pair and switch between devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Android, and iOS.

