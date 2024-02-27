Celebrate Pokémon Day with rare 20% discounts on these official Poké Ball replicas at $80

It’s Pokémon Day! As we wait for all of the other news from the company, Sideshow Collectibles is stepping in with a chance to save on some of our favorite display pieces from Kanto. Through the end of the day, you can save on five different Poké Balls from the Wand Company at $79.99 shipped each. You’ll need to apply the very fitting code CHOOSEU at checkout to lock-in the savings from the usual $100 price tags. Each one is down to the best price in months and marks a rare chance to save.

Featuring a die-cast metal construction with integrated LED lights, the entire Poké Ball package has quite a bit of heft to it and delivers an authentic recreation of the iconic items from the Pokémon franchise. All five have different designs based on which type of ball you’re hoping to bring to your collection, and also light up when you push the front button. Included in the $80 sale price is a companion case, which has a really novel mechanism that lifts the Poké Ball out while illuminating the collectible from below. It turns the entire thing into a display piece that’s fit for the older Pokémon fans out there.

Poké Ball Replica features:

The Wand Company’s Die-Cast Poké Ball Replica is the first officially-licensed premium video game collectible replica for Pokémon fans. Equipped with proximity-sensing technology, the Poké Ball’s button glows when it senses motion; pressing the button changes the light color or starts a Pokémon-catching illumination sequence.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!