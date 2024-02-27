New low lands on TP-Link’s 3-pack of HomeKit Matter smart plugs down at $26.50 ($9 ea.)

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model 3-pack of TP-Link’s Matter-equipped Tapo Smart Plug Minis at $26.70 shipped. This set launched last spring at $50 and is now 47% below the original price tag. More recently it has been bouncing between $30 and $44 with today’s offer now slightly below our previous mention for the lowest we have tracked. At $8.90 per bulb, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked on Matter-supported plugs from one of the more well-known smart home brands. They work with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings gear that also support the Matter standard to provide a more unified control experience over your multi-platform smart home gear. Scheduling, voice commands, timers, and more are all supported here to transform your traditional electronics into gear that be controlled with your smartphone or voice. Head below for more details.

Now, if you can make do with a multi-pack of Matter plugs and don’t mind side stepping the TP-Link branding for Linkind, you can land a 4-pack down at $33 for a slightly lower per plug price. Otherwise, just a grab a single Tapo model down at $12 Prime shipped instead.

Scope out this deal on Linkind’s Edison-style Matter bulbs and then head over to our smart home deal hub for even more price drops. Alongside this deal on Anker’s Permanent Outdoor Eave Lights with AI customization, we also have discounts on this meross 2-socket outdoor HomeKit smart plug and Anker’s treat-tossing 2K smart pet cam with 360-degree AI tracking.

TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Plug Mini features:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. Matter devices will be compatible with future updates and advancements in technology, ensuring that your smart home system remains up-to-date and compatible with new devices and features.

