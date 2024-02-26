Anker’s treat-tossing 2K smart pet cam with 360-degree AI tracking drops to $130 (Reg. $210)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 2023 model eufy 2K Smart Pet Camera down at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $210, this is 38% or $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is the same price you’ll pay for the older 1080p model and $15 under the previous deal price. Not just your average indoor smart camera, this model features remote treat-tossing action with a “unique anti-clog design” alongside a rotating 360-degree base so you can use your phone from anywhere to keep your furry friends in view – there’s also AI tracking tech that can keep them in frame for you. Delivering 2K resolution feeds to your smart device of choice there’s also no subscription fee here – “never pay a monthly fee to enjoy the fur-tastic fun moments compiled by the advanced AI and Doggy Diary.” More details below.

If you’re not interested in some of the bells and whistles, 360-degree tracking, and treat-tossing, there are far more affordable indoor cameras you can consider. This 2023 model Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera is currently selling for $25.50 on Amazon to deliver HD feeds directly to your smartphone at a much lower price. You’re not going to get the expanded feature set here, but it does include some pan and tilt action to help the cause.

Be sure to check out the now shipping Echo Hub smart home controller from Amazon and then swing by our smart home hub for more deals. Some highlights there include this deal on ecobee’s latest HomeKit SmartThermostat, these 3-outlet meross and Govee smart plugs, and this 4-pack of Matter-equipped smart plugs down at $33 shipped. But there’s plenty more where those came from right here.

eufy 2K Smart Pet Camera features:

Check Your Pets Anytime with 360° View and AI Technology: Check in anytime with pet tracking technology that automatically follows your dog or cat for 24/7 care. Your pet stays the center of attention with rotation and a wide-angle lens that eliminates blind spots.

Fun Treat Dispenser: Keep your dog or cat entertained and happy with the pet camera’s treat dispenser. Plus, Pet Camera’s unique anti-clog design keeps you playing with Rover, not fishing out stuck treats.

2K Resolution even at Night: Capture your furbaby’s cuteness in stunning 2K full HD day or night with powerful night vision. Watch in real-time on the eufy Pet app. Share the fun with your family too, watch together even when apart with multiple users able to watch the live feed at the same time. Note: Pet Camera only supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connections.

