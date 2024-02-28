New low lands on Spigen’s ‘scratch-resistant’ fabric MagSafe wallet down at $25 today

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its best price ever on the new Urban Fit MagSafe Fabric Card Holder at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Carrying a $50 list directly from Spigen, this model landed on Amazon about a month ago at $30 and is now at the lowest price we have tracked yet. Standing out from the brand’s vegan leather models, this one features a textile treatment made from “nylon scratch-resistant fabric” with embedded magnets to work alongside MagSafe-equipped iPhone models. The “spider web pattern for non-slip grip” is joined by enough space for your three most important cards with an access port along the bottom to get them in and out easier. More details below.

If you are into the vegan leather options or are looking to bring spending down even more, the deals we spotted yesterday on ESR and JETech variants deliver even more budget-friendly solutions. Offers on these options start from $8 Prime shipped right now and you can scope them out right here.

And for some of the more premium magnetic card holders out there made from genuine leather, scope out the MUJJO model we took a hands-on look at previously as well as the latest MagSafe wallet from SANDMARC. The elago Game Boy model is worth a quick look, much like Satechi’s new MagSafe Wallet that doubles as a stand.

Spigen Urban Fit MagSafe Fabric Card Holder features:

Premium craftsmanship: Made from premium nylon scratch-resistant fabric, embedded magnets, and PU for a comfortable hold and all-day durability

Anti-slip grip and storage: Unique spider web pattern for non-slip grip when you’re inserting or removing the Urban Fit MagSafe Wallet from your pocket

Easy accessibility: Push-to-access your ID, debit, or credit cards with its unique access port on the bottom of the wallet

Built-in magnetic technology: Built-in magnets via MagSafe Tech for strong connectivity to iPhones and MagSafe cases

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!