allbirds Secret Sale: Save 50% on these best-selling shoes, coming in as low as $50 (Reg. $100)

allbirds has launched another one of its Secret Sales where you can save 50% on six shoe styles, including a few of allbirds’ best-sellers – be sure to use code AFF-24-FEB50 at checkout. Leading the way are the best-selling Women’s Tree Runners – available now for $50 – which have a carbon footprint of 4.99 kg CO2e, meaning you can feel good while you wear them. The Tree Runners are great for your everyday walks in the warmer weather, and feature a cushioned midsole that will keep you comfortable while you’re on your feet. Free standard shipping applies, offer is valid through March 13 while supplies last. Head below to learn more about the latest allbirds Secret Sale.

The Men’s Tree Pipers – coming in at $52.50 – are a lightweight, breathable shoe made of machine-washable materials; the Tree Pipers are designed for all-day comfort and can easily be paired with a pair of jeans or khakis for an elevated look. Next up are the best-selling Women’s Tree Breezers, which are the perfect flat for your business casual look or to be worn with your favorite boyfriend jeans. These versatile, lightweight flats fit your feet like a barefoot, minimize odor, and are made with breathable eucalyptus fiber – available for $50. Lastly, we have the Men’s Tree Loungers, which are exactly as advertised – designed to slip on and go or lounge around the house, these shoes have a minimalist design and thermoregulation material to keep your feet comfortable. Grab your pair here for $50, and then head over to our Fashion Hub for more deals and discounts on shoes, clothing, and apparel.

More on Women’s Tree Runners:

FSC-certified TENCEL™ Lyocell (eucalyptus tree fiber) upper

SweetFoam® midsole made with sugarcane-based green EVA

Bio-based TPU eyelets

Shoe laces made from recycled plastic bottles

Castor bean oil-based insole foam

ZQ merino wool heel lining

Some models may include a wool-lined insole instead of the TENCEL™-lined insole featured in the image

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!