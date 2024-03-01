Score an adorable 30W RoboGaN UGREEN USB-C wall charger down at $18 (30% off)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its adorable RoboGaN charger in black or purple at $18.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26, this is 30% off the going rate and $1 below our previous mention. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked and a notable chance to land yourself your very own cute little robot charger with an onboard display – the screen shows little facial expressions that correspond to the current charging status. Outside of the novel form-factor, you’re looking at a capable and affordable USB-C wall charger that can deliver 30W of power – you just have to pop the little guy’s shoes off to expose the outlet prongs. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.
UGREEN RoboGaN Charger features:
- RobotGaN Charger: Introducing our futuristic and adorable 30W USB C RobotGaN charger, this small robot-shaped charger combines functionality with playful, making it an ideal accessory for all your charging needs on the go
- Powerful 30W Charging: For your iPhone 14 Pro Max from 0 to 55% in just 30mins
- LED Display: The face of the little robot is an LED display that can display different expressions (different expressions correspond to different charging states), making charging more than just waiting
- Multiple Safety System: Built in short circuit protection, overload protection, over temperature protection, and overvoltage protection are ready for all round security
