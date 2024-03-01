Score an adorable 30W RoboGaN UGREEN USB-C wall charger down at $18 (30% off)

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its adorable RoboGaN charger in black or purple at $18.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26, this is 30% off the going rate and $1 below our previous mention. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked and a notable chance to land yourself your very own cute little robot charger with an onboard display – the screen shows little facial expressions that correspond to the current charging status. Outside of the novel form-factor, you’re looking at a capable and affordable USB-C wall charger that can deliver 30W of power – you just have to pop the little guy’s shoes off to expose the outlet prongs. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

More of this week’s best charger deals:

Then swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more deals to update your mobile kit, including charging gear, iPhone cases, MagSafe wallets, and much more.

UGREEN RoboGaN Charger features:

RobotGaN Charger: Introducing our futuristic and adorable 30W USB C RobotGaN charger, this small robot-shaped charger combines functionality with playful, making it an ideal accessory for all your charging needs on the go

Powerful 30W Charging: For your iPhone 14 Pro Max from 0 to 55% in just 30mins

LED Display: The face of the little robot is an LED display that can display different expressions (different expressions correspond to different charging states), making charging more than just waiting

Multiple Safety System: Built in short circuit protection, overload protection, over temperature protection, and overvoltage protection are ready for all round security

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!