Score an adorable 30W RoboGaN UGREEN USB-C wall charger down at $18 (30% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesUGREEN
30% off $18
UGREEN 30W USB-C Nexode RobotGaN Charger

The official UGREEN Amazon storefront is now offering its adorable RoboGaN charger in black or purple at $18.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26, this is 30% off the going rate and $1 below our previous mention. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked and a notable chance to land yourself your very own cute little robot charger with an onboard display – the screen shows little facial expressions that correspond to the current charging status. Outside of the novel form-factor, you’re looking at a capable and affordable USB-C wall charger that can deliver 30W of power – you just have to pop the little guy’s shoes off to expose the outlet prongs. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more. 

More of this week’s best charger deals:

Then swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more deals to update your mobile kit, including charging gear, iPhone cases, MagSafe wallets, and much more. 

UGREEN RoboGaN Charger features:

  • RobotGaN Charger: Introducing our futuristic and adorable 30W USB C RobotGaN charger, this small robot-shaped charger combines functionality with playful, making it an ideal accessory for all your charging needs on the go
  • Powerful 30W Charging: For your iPhone 14 Pro Max from 0 to 55% in just 30mins
  • LED Display: The face of the little robot is an LED display that can display different expressions (different expressions correspond to different charging states), making charging more than just waiting
  • Multiple Safety System: Built in short circuit protection, overload protection, over temperature protection, and overvoltage protection are ready for all round security

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
UGREEN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Electric Bike Co.’s Model A e-bike offers 60-mile ran...
9to5Toys Daily: March 1, 2024 – AirPods Pro 2 hit $18...
Amazon offers Columbia styles for the entire family fro...
Best Buy Arcade1Up sale from $150: X-Men, PONG, NFL, NB...
Go pro with Kensington’s 100W Thunderbolt 4 Dual ...
EcoFlow’s DELTA 2 portable power station with exp...
Nomad takes 29% off entire collection of iPhone 15 case...
REDMAGIC transparent 150W charger with onboard display ...
Load more...
Show More Comments