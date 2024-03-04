Smart home Amazon gear up to 33% off: Smart Air Quality monitor $55, more from $20

Just after launching its latest sale event on its Fire TV streaming sticks, Amazon has now kicked off some deals on its smart home gear. One standout has its current-generation Smart Air Quality Monitor for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 21% or $15 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This one dropped a touch lower during the limited Prime Day and Black Friday events, but today’s deal matches our previous mention and delivers one of the more affordable options in the product category from a notable brand. This is Amazon’s latest air quality monitor capable of measuring particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature to help folks understand the state of the air they are breathing in everyday. Made to work alongside your Echo speakers and/or smart displays, it is also ready to engage your Alexa-enabled air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans alongside providing real-time data on your air quality. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more deals.

Amazon smart home gear deals:

Check out Amazon’s latest Dolby Audio Bluetooth Fire TV Soundbar and then dive into our smart home hub for more. Some of the latest highlights include the Govee 3-in-1 outdoor smart plug and today’s offers on Blink’s latest Outdoor 4 smart cam – it is now undercutting Black Friday pricing at $55 off the going rate alongside a solid offer on the 5-camera bundle.

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

Know your air – Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air.

Track and measure – Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature.

Stay informed – Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime.

Get notifications – If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.

Enable Routines to turn your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans on and off when the indoor air quality changes.

