Smart home Amazon gear up to 33% off: Smart Air Quality monitor $55, more from $20

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart Home
33% off From $20
Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor

Just after launching its latest sale event on its Fire TV streaming sticks, Amazon has now kicked off some deals on its smart home gear. One standout has its current-generation Smart Air Quality Monitor for $54.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is 21% or $15 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This one dropped a touch lower during the limited Prime Day and Black Friday events, but today’s deal matches our previous mention and delivers one of the more affordable options in the product category from a notable brand. This is Amazon’s latest air quality monitor capable of measuring particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature to help folks understand the state of the air they are breathing in everyday. Made to work alongside your Echo speakers and/or smart displays, it is also ready to engage your Alexa-enabled air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans alongside providing real-time data on your air quality. Hit up our launch coverage and head below for more deals. 

Amazon smart home gear deals:

Check out Amazon’s latest Dolby Audio Bluetooth Fire TV Soundbar and then dive into our smart home hub for more. Some of the latest highlights include the Govee 3-in-1 outdoor smart plug and today’s offers on Blink’s latest Outdoor 4 smart cam – it is now undercutting Black Friday pricing at $55 off the going rate alongside a solid offer on the 5-camera bundle

Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor features:

  • Know your air – Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor makes it easy to understand what’s in your indoor air.
  • Track and measure – Keep tabs on 5 key factors: particulate matter (PM 2.5), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide (CO), humidity, and temperature.
  • Stay informed – Get an indication of current air quality from the color-coded LED, and an easy-to-understand air quality score in the Alexa app anytime.
  • Get notifications – If Alexa detects poor air quality, you can get notifications on your phone or even announcements on Echo devices.
  • Enable Routines to turn your Alexa-enabled devices such as air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and fans on and off when the indoor air quality changes.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Enrich your kids’ playtime with ELEGOO’s UN...
COSORI’s smart 12-in-1 air fryer toaster oven com...
Skip Google’s latest and save $371 on Pixel 7 Pro...
Discover Samsung Spring Sale goes live with deals on ap...
Priority Bicycles’ Current e-bike with 50-mile ra...
New Amazon all-time low lands on Marshall’s Middl...
Amazon’s 40-inch 2-Series Smart Fire TV with voic...
EGO Power+ 56V 16-inch cordless string trimmer with 4.0...
Load more...
Show More Comments