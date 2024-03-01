Amazon brings back Black Friday deals on its All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $40, more from $20

Amazon has now launched a new sale event featuring its popular Fire TV streaming sticks starting from $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The standout offer is the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate, $5 under our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Among the lowest prices we have tracked, this is matching last year’s official Black Friday price we tracked after it made its initial debut back in September. You’re looking at the second-generation, flagship 4K Max model from Amazon that features an overall refreshed design with Wi-Fi 6E support and a more powerful 2GHz quad-core processor. All of that joins 4K UHD playback with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Atmos audio. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more of today’s Amazon Fire TV deals.

More Amazon Fire TV deals:

***Note: All of the models listed below are now up to $5 below our previous mentions from January.

Dive into the details on Amazon’s official adoption of the new open Matter Casting standard coming to its Echo Show and Fire TV devices as well as its new AI Art feature for Fire TV that allows users to create custom background images with their voice.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most powerful streaming stick – Elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation.

Lifelike picture and sound – Enjoy the show in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Wi-Fi 6E support – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when other devices are connected to your router.

Turn your living space into an art gallery – The first-ever streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience lets you display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography.

Do more with your smart home – Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more with your remote. Press and ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.

