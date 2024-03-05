Spigen’s new Smart Fold 2 MagSafe wallet with kickstand hits new $25 Amazon low, more

Alongside the ongoing Amazon low on on its new anti-scratch fabric model, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its new Smart Fold 2 MagSafe Wallet Card Holder at $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one carries a $50 MSRP directly on the Spigen site, but it landed on Amazon about a month ago at $30. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Made of a vegan leather treatment with a “unique spider web pattern” for a non-slip grip, this one has enough space for three cards and includes an integrated pop-out kickstand “with ActiveStop Technology which actively stops the kickstand at any angle.” Head below for more details.

If an even more budget-friendly solution will do the trick for your needs, something like this JETech model will save you some cash. You’re not going to get any of the special features on either of the models mentioned above, but it will provide an animal-friendly vegan leather card holder solution complete with MagSafe compatibility for just $8 Prime shipped.

And for folks who would prefer a more high-end solution from one of our favorite leather and accessory brands, you’ll find details on some of the best out there down below:

Spigen Smart Fold 2 features:

Maximize your everyday carry: 2-in-1 MagSafe Wallet lets you hold up to 3 cards with a built-in kickstand for easy viewing

Versatile kickstand: Watch videos vertically or horizontally without removing your MagSafe Wallet with ActiveStop Technology which actively stops the kickstand at any angle.

Anti-slip grip and storage: Unique spider web pattern for non-slip grip when you’re inserting or removing the Smart Fold 2 wallet from your pocket

Easy accessibility: Push-to-access your ID, debit, or credit cards with its unique access port on the bottom of the wallet

