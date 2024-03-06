Heybike’s Mars foldable e-bike carries you 48 miles at 20 MPH for return $799 low (Reg. $1,200)

Best Buy is offering the Heybike Mars Foldable e-bike for $799 shipped. Normally fetching $1,200, it saw few discounts over 2023, with Black Friday and early Christmas sales taking costs down the farthest to $799, which repeated again in January as well. Today’s deal comes in to continue the trend amounting to a 33% markdown off the going rate and landing as a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

The Mars e-bike comes equipped with a 500W brushless geared motor alongside a removable 48V battery that can carry the bike up to 20 MPH for up to 48 miles on a single charge. You can customize your riding experience through its three levels of pedal assist modes or switch over to the 7-speed gears while the 4-inch wide fat tires ensure effortless handling when you go off the beaten path – “offering superior traction, stability, and a smoother ride compared to conventional bikes.” The bike’s frame can easily be folded up in seconds for quick storage or transport and also features hydraulic disc brakes, a rear cargo rack, head and taillights with braking functionality, as well as an LCD display that gives you real-time performance statuses and allows for setting adjustments.

With spring’s arrival, there is no shortage of sales across multiple brands. Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Lectric e-bikes is offering “fully loaded packages” for its XPedition Cargo e-bike by including $405 in free gear for both the single-battery and double-battery models. Velotric’s spring into March sale is in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to stay up-to-date on the best deals for other EV brands, power stations, electric tools, water heaters, and more.

Heybike Mars Foldable e-bike features:

3 Level pedal assist & throttleEffortlessly transition between the throttle and five pedal-assist levels. Pure electric mode, Intelligent 3 level pedal assist mode and manual mode (pedaling) mean that you will be ready for all kinds of conditions and terrains.

Dual front light & braking indicatorRide safe using the bright headlight with a unique LED circle that lightens up your way while also making you be seen visibly.

Specialized removable batteryPops in and out easily and features a USB Charging Port, you can charge the battery pack on or off the frame and make it as your phone’s power bank as well.

Foldable designFoldable, storable, powerful, comfortable, and ready for anything! Making this electric bike foldable means that it’ll fit in the trunk of a car or easily into an RV, even a helicopter!! So it can go anywhere with you

Shimano 7-SpeedCustomize your ride performance with Shimano 7-Speed. A wider range of gearing at your disposal mean more torque for treacherous uphill climb and maintain pedal authority at top speed.

Front suspension forkThanks to the lockable front suspension fork and suspension seat post, Heybike Mars offer a smooth and comfortable ride.

Shock absorber seatThis device is sensitive to displacement and can suppress the vibration and shock when crossing a rough and uneven road.

