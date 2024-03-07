Upgrade your Series X|S with Seagate’s official 2TB Expansion Card at $246, 1TB from $140

Both Best Buy and Amazon are giving Xbox gamers a chance to upgrade their Series X|S consoles for 2024 with a solid deal on the Seagate 2TB Storage Expansion Card at $249.99 $245.99 shipped. Carrying a regular price of $400 at Best Buy, this model more typically sold for $280 at Amazon for most of last year after dropping from $360. Today’s deal comes within $20 of the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon, which was a very short-loved offer over the holiday season last year. This deals lands alongside some price drops on lighter-capacity 1TB models you’ll find down below from both Seagate and on the newer WD_Black C50 model – here’s our launch coverage of those.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Cards are, along with the WD_Black C50, the only official way to expand your Xbox console’s internal storage. They make use of Xbox Velocity Architecture and the quick resume functionality to expand your storage capabilities significantly and bring to new life to your machine for 2024. They allow gamers to “seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates.”

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S features:

Designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X|S games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerates…1TB of storage increases the overall capacity of the Xbox Series X|S—collect thousands of games across four generations of Xbox without sacrificing performance…The only available expansion card that replicates the Xbox Velocity Architecture —providing faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay…Switch between multiple titles in seconds—directly from the internal SSD or the expansion card.

