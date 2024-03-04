Get ready for 30 mins. of new upcoming Xbox games in this week’s Partner Preview showcase

After hosting its first Developer Direct showcase of the year back in January, Xbox has now announced its first Partner Preview show of the year. Set to go live later this week, Microsoft has taken to its Xbox Wire to officially announce the next Xbox Partner Preview with a “fresh look at games for Xbox and Windows.” Hinting at a mix of new and upcoming games from Capcom, Nexon, EA, and others, the show will feature more than a dozen new trailers. Head below for more details on the next Xbox games showcase.

Xbox Partner Preview showcase – March 2024

The first Xbox Partner Preview showcase will be digitally broadcasted on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. GMT across all major Xbox channels on YouTube and Twitch.

Last time the Xbox Partner Preview hit the air waves was back in October when we got our first good look at the highly-anticipated Metal Gear Solid Delta – a ground-up remake of MGS3 Snake Eater – as well as Alan Wake 2, Ark Survival Ascended, and more. This time around, Xbox is focusing on titles from the likes of Capcom and EA by the sounds of it.

This week’s show will run for 30 minutes with over 12 new trailers and will feature titles like Tales of Kenzera: Zau, with a video narrated by Abubakar Salim, as well as new gameplay from Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and a closer look at The First Berserker: Khazan. But as of right now, those are the only guaranteed hints at what will be on display.

Our Xbox Partner Preview format is all about sharing exciting games news from our talented studios from across the globe with no frills: just new game reveals, release date announcements, and fresh new gameplay from upcoming games, coupled with unique behind-the-scenes stories from developers on Xbox Wire.

