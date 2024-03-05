Microsoft debuts new S.P.E.C.I.A.L. edition Vault Boy Fallout Xbox Wireless Controllers

After the unveil of the special edition Dune and SpongeBob Xbox consoles, and just ahead of tomorrow’s Partner Preview Showcase, today Microsoft is debuting its new Fallout Xbox Wireless Controllers. Microsoft is expanding its vault of Xbox Design Lab options with the all-new Fallout Xbox Wireless Controller featuring the beloved Vault Boy and iconography from the series. Head below for a closer look.

New S.P.E.C.I.A.L. edition Vault Boy Fallout Xbox Wireless Controllers

These new controller designs are described as “a heartfelt tribute to the iconic character from the series we all adore, Vault Boy.” The collage-style design showcases each of Vault Boy’s S.P.E.C.I.A.L. traits and some of the most popular “Vault Boy perk icons from throughout the franchise’s history.”

Set across a white background, you’ll find grey etchings alongside the blue and yellow Vault Boy and Vault-Tec decal, and that’s before you even start adding your own design touches by way of the Xbox Design Lab online editor. Microsoft also points out that if gamers look close enough, they will “also find some hidden Easter eggs in the collage that you” won’t want to miss.

From within Xbox Design Lab, players can then customize the look of the controller with a “variety of button styles curated for your Fallout color scheme” alongside “metallic triggers and D-pads, rubberized side and back grips and a personal engraving,” much like the other starter designs you’ll find in there. They are otherwise the same Xbox Wireless Controllers you know and love, complete with 40-hour battery life, a 3.5mm jack, the dedicated Xbox share button, and the ability to remap the controls via the Xbox Accessory App.

The new Fallout Xbox controllers are now available for purchase starting from $85 with four starter options: Vault Sweller, Brotherhood, PIP-Boy, and Mutants.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

