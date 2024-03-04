New official SpongeBob Xbox Series X console bundle goes up for sale later this week

A new SpongeBob Xbox Series X console is on the way, and this isn’t just some contest – you’ll actually be able to buy one. Xbox, Best Buy, Paramount Game Studios, and GameMill are now officially joining forces to serve up the new special edition Series X console with a matching controller completely decked out in SpongeBob art. According to today’s official announcement via the Xbox Wire, the special Best Buy Drop will be available for purchase later this week. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New SpongeBob Xbox Series X console bundle launching later this week

The new SpongeBog console bundle is officially known as the Xbox Series X – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle. It includes the special edition console seen above featuring SpongeBob SquarePants himself, his iconic smile, Krusty Krab uniform, and ecstatic arms. On top of that, the bundle also packs in an Xbox Wireless Controller “featuring SpongeBob and all of his favorite underwater friends, including Squidward, Gary, and Mr. Krabs, in a colorful collage of cartoon characters” alongside a digital download of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 game.

Unlike many of these special edition Xbox consoles, like the Dune model we featured recently and the Wonka-inspired console before that, you’ll actually be able to buy the new SpongeBob Xbox Series X console if you’re quick (and a bit lucky).

A “limited supply” of these bundles will be available for purchase at 8am PST on Thursday, March 7, 2024. The bundle will sell for $699 and is only available in the US via the Best Buy Mobile App – “make sure you set a notification and act fast—once the drop goes live, it will only be obtainable while inventory remains.” It is unclear whether or not you’ll for sure only be able to purchase the console directly from the Best Buy site – a listing for the console is now up and listed as “Coming Soon” – but it does sound as though your best bet will be through the app.

You can find more details on availability directly on this dedicated Best Buy page.

