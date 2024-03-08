Enjoy comfort and style in Chaco’s Revel Chelsea Boots, now $37 (Reg. $90)

As a part of its Annual Spring Sale, you can now score a pair of the Chaco Men’s Revel Chelsea Boots for $37, a whopping 59% in savings, marked down from its original price of $90 – be sure to use code HELLOSPRING at checkout. The Revel Chelsea Boots are available in four neutral colorways – Natural Brown, Grey, Forest Green, and Black – making it easy to pair them with technical hiking pants or a pair of jeans. Lined with soft fleece and a felted upper, these boots will keep you comfortable while you’re sitting around the campfire and stylish when you head out on the town. Free shipping on orders over $74. Head below the jump to learn more about Chaco’s Men’s Revel Chelsea Boots.

The Revel Chelsea Boots – coming in at $37 – feature a slip-on construction, making them an easy choice to put on as you head out the door; moreover, the Luvseat Footbed is podiatrist-approved and removable, promoting arch support and healthy foot alignment as you wear them. The Revel Chelseas have a 2.2mm lug outsole providing you with no-slip traction, so you’ll be more likely to stay in place no matter the surface on which you’re walking. A warm boot with fleece lining, the Revel Chelseas are the perfect choice for a lazy weekend. Be sure to stay up-to-date on the latest deals on shoes, clothing, and apparel over in the 9to5Toys Fashion Guide.

More on Revel Chelsea Boot:

The Revel Chelsea is a little bit casual, a little bit campfire, and everything you’re looking for in a shoe designed to help you relax, recover, and repeat as necessary. A slip-on boot at the intersection of cozy and comfortable. The Revel Chelsea takes Chaco’s APMA-certified comfort and LUVSEAT™ arch-support and marries it with warm fleece-lined felted uppers to create the perfect, everyday cozy boot. Featuring a GORE reinforced elastic and crepe outsole. Totally vegan.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!