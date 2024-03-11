Last chance to save 40% on Smartwool’s cozy Heavy Henley Sweater at $114

Even though spring is only a week away, there will still be days cold enough to warrant wearing a cozy sweater to keep you warm as spring takes its time heating up. Smartwool’s Heavy Henley Sweater for men is perfect for that occasion, and it’s currently 40% off its original price, coming in at $114 shipped. Available in three colorways – Light Gray Heather, Deep Navy Heather, and Oat Heather – this sweater has just enough design features on its body and pocket to stand out in a crowd, while remaining casual enough that it can be paired with jeans. Keep reading below the jump for more on Smartwool’s Men’s Heavy Henley Sweater.

Smartwool’s Heavy Henley Sweater for men has a lot to love. A regular fit of the sweater leaves you with room for movement without worrying about any additional bulk – the chest pocket has a button closure and stands out in a monochromatic color that contrasts the rest of the sweater’s colorway. The placket has three buttons for additional customization, and the collar, cuffs, and hem are all rib knit. The Heavy Henley Sweater can be worn as a base or mid-layer while hiking or camping outside just as easily as it can be worn for a night out on the town. Grab yours now for $114, and then head over to our Fashion Guide to stay up-to-date on the latest clothing, apparel, and shoe deals.

More on Men’s Heavy Henley Sweater:

The ultimate in comfort has arrived. Keep warm and extra cozy in this Men’s Heavy Henley Sweater on colder days, whether you’re lounging or trekking through snow-covered trails. Luxuriously soft, perfectly thick, and versatile enough to wear pretty much anywhere. Button it up for a more refined look, or keep it open and casual.

