Anker’s SmartDrop Security Delivery Box secures your packages down at $160 ($240 off)

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now offering its SmartDrop Security Delivery Box for $159.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is a major 60% price drop with $240 in savings at the ready. While this is matching the previous deal price, it is also about $40 under the best deals we tracked last year to provide a security package drop off solution for your front porch or otherwise. This is Anker’s smart delivery safe described as an “all-metal” parcel delivery box made to help defend against porch pirates and help avoid both missing packages as well as damage from inclement weather – likely a better option than leaving packages sitting out in the open when you’re out for the day. It also carries a 1080p camera to provide live feeds of your front door as well two-way talk-back audio and delivery notifications alongside the ability to guide couriers to “press the open button to leave a package.” More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below.

Another option for keeping an eye on your front porch is a video doorbell. Ring makes several options that come in at well below the price of today’s lead deal, some of which start from $45 shipped right now with both battery-powered and wired options at the ready.

As far as some of the high-tech video doorbell options that have hit the market more recently, be sure to check out this deal we just spotted on the Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus and even more down below:

Anker SmartDrop Security Delivery Box features:

24/7 Secure Package Delivery: Enjoy peace of mind knowing that SmartDrop is always ready to receive your packages, whether you’re at home, out and about, or on vacation. Say goodbye to weather-damaged and missing packages with round-the-clock protection.

Real-Time Delivery Notifications: Get a notification and watch every package delivery with a 1080p HD camera right from your phone in real-time, or watch the recording later. You can even talk to the courier via two-way audio or check how many deliveries you’ve received while you’ve been gone.

Epic Size for All Couriers: SmartDrop works with all couriers and guides them to leave packages quickly and easily. The courier can press the open button to leave a package if SmartDrop is empty or use the PIN you’ve generated if there’s already a package inside.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!