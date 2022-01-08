Ubiquiti debuts dual camera UniFi G4 Doorbell Pro with customizable display, fingerprint sensor, more

Just when we thought that the CES 2022 news had come to a close, Ubiquiti is throwing in a final submission that might just be one of the best releases yet of the Las Vegas showcase. Arriving as a new flagship entry into Ubiquiti’s UniFi Protect ecosystem, the new G4 Video Doorbell Pro packs a dual camera setup, customizable display, fingerprint sensor, and more.

UniFi Protect G4 Doorbell Pro

Now over a year and a half since Ubiquiti introduced its very first video doorbell, the company is now starting off 2022 by choosing a new entry into the product category. Serving as a higher-end option that joins the lineup alongside the original, the new UniFi Protect G4 Doorbell Pro delivers a robust feature set to match its elevated price and form-factor.

The most novel aspect of the new UniFi Protect G4 Doorbell Pro is its dual camera design. The main 5MP sensor is able to record in 1080p at 30FPS, while a secondary 8MP camera aimed at the ground in order to specifically monitor package drop-offs. It’s an approach that we’ve only seen a handful of times in the past, and quite refreshing for Ubiquiti to be one of the first players in the space.

Other ways that it stands out from not only the original Ubiquiti video doorbell, but also other models on the market is its integrated porch light that pairs with a motion detection sensor to automatically illuminate.

Upgrading from the lower-end video doorbell, Ubiquiti’s latest is also stepping up the built-in screen with even more customization options. Now you can showcase messages and color images to anyone who visits the front door.

Otherwise, Ubiquiti isn’t breaking the mold on what you’d expect from other smart video doorbells. There’s an IPX4 water-resistant design that should allow it to stand up to the elements, as well as support for both digital and mechanical chimes. Other notable features include dual-band Wi-Fi, two-way talk with echo cancellation, and Bluetooth for quick setups. As for power, you can rely on your existing setup’s wiring or use a USB-C cable. That second option lets you use PoE to connect right into the rest of your gear, too.

And lastly, the UniFi Protect G4 Doorbell Pro arrives with a feature that likely won’t be complete until sometime at a much later date. The launch video notes that the video doorbell will be able to leverage its built-in fingerprint sensor or NFC support in order to unlock the front door, though it’s unlikely that this will support just any old smart lock on the market. We’ve been waiting on the company to launch its UniFi Smart Lock since first reporting on it back in June of 2021, which will likely be the companion accessory to the new porch pirate deterrent.

As the latest accessory to launch from Ubiquiti, the new UniFi Protect G4 Doorbell Pro is still not widely avaialable. Hitting the brand’s Early Access store, it arrives with a $299 price tag. At the time of writing, it has already sold out, but it seems to be going in and out of stock. On the listing page, you can sign up for notifications when more stock arrives. For comparison, the original Ubiquiti video doorbell sells for $199.

9to5Toys’ Take

Just after we saw the folks at Anker eufy debut its dual camera video doorbell, Ubiquiti is looking to make that look obsolete with a new flagship unveil of its own. Sure this one is wired instead of relying on a battery, but having all of the power of the UniFi Project ecosystem is going to make its G4 Doorbell Pro quite the notable solution.

Aside from just how much there is to write home about the actual feature set there is, I am more interested in what to expect from the smart lock integration. Ubiquiti has been dancing around the smart home space for quite a while now without being all too serious, and this UniFi G4 Doorbell Pro release looks like the company may finally be ready to commit. But I guess we’ll have to wait and see for what the rest of 2022 has in store.

