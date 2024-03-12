Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus unlocks with just a tap thanks to Apple Home Keys at $178.50

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus. This touchscreen deadbolt just launched back in October and is now dropping down to $178.50 shipped. It would normally have set you back $210, which is what it has been selling for since debuting last fall, and is now 15% off as the first and only-ever discount. Outfitting the front door with smart home control, the Yale Assure Lock 2 features quite a few different ways to unlock which we detail over in our launch coverage.

The Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus notably features a touchscreen number pad design that offers a manual way to punch in codes, which is joined by all of the actual smart features. HomeKit and Siri support are two easy headliners, but there’s also compatibility with the companion smartphone app, too. All of which let you ditch traditional keys from the equation. Different from the original model, there’s now a more compact module that installs on the back of your door and is 30% smaller than before. Of course, we can’t forget the Apple Home Keys support that lets you unlock the door with just a tap of your iPhone or Apple Watch.

This iteration of the Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus comes in an Oil Rubbed Bronze style. This is also the Bluetooth model, so you’ll need to pair it with an Apple Home Hub to take advantage of remote access features. If you want Wi-Fi features, you’ll have to step up to that model at $290 instead.

All of today’s other best deals are then up for grabs in our smart home guide. We have gear for your entire Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setup – all of which is either on sale so you don’t have to pay full price, or is an entirely new release so you can score the latest and greatest that home automation has to offer.

More on the Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus with Home Keys

Yale Assure Lock 2 Home Key makes it easy to come home key-free. A simple tap on the lock with your iPhone or Apple Watch is all it takes. Explore more convenience with eight access options including hands-free Auto-Unlock. Create virtual keys and remotely let people in, lock up, and track who comes and goes with the Yale Access or Apple App (requires Apple TV or HomePod as your home hub). Available exclusively in Keyfree Touchscreen at Apple stores.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!