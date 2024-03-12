Dick’s Sporting Goods updates its clearance with up to 60% off The North Face, Nike, more

Ali Smith -
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
60% off from $6
a sign above a store in a brick building

Dick’s Sporting Goods offers up to 60% off top brands including Nike, The North Face, HOKA, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. DSG Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Nike Pro Fleece Fitness Pants that are marked down to $60, which is $30 off the original rate. These pants are a great transitional piece for spring weather and the fleece material is sweat-wicking. This style is available in three color options and it has several pockets to store essentials. It would be a nice pant for golf season as well because it has four-way stretch that’s great for your swing. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Dick's Sporting Goods

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Today’s best game deals: Princess Peach Showtime!...
Samsung’s official Galaxy S24 series cases see fi...
Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air returns to $999 al...
Dr. Mario, Mario Golf, and Mario Tennis come to Switch ...
Anker’s SmartDrop Security Delivery Box secures y...
Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus unlocks with just a tap thanks ...
Score Best Buy’s 58-inch 4K AirPlay smart Fire TV...
Belkin’s new 15W Qi2 MagSafe 2-in-1 charger drops...
Load more...
Show More Comments