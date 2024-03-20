Dillard’s offers up to 60% off new spring markdowns: The North Face, Ralph Lauren, more

Dillard’s is currently offering up to 60% off new spring markdowns with top brands including Ralph Lauren, The North Face, Levi’s, Columbia, and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $150 or more receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s North Face Apex Bionic Vest that’s currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $130. This vest is great for layering and it has three zippered pockets to store essentials. The water-repellant finish is a perfect style for spring and you can choose from two color options. It also has logos on the front and back of the vest, as well. With over 500 positive reviews, this vest is rated 4.8/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

