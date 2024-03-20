Le Creuset debuts Signature Petal Braiser, a sunny, springy piece to refresh your cookware

Spring has sprung, and Le Creuset has introduced its newest piece of cookware, the Signature Petal Braiser, available for $300. Coming in five fresh colors – Honey, Sea Salt, White, Shell Pink, and Shallot – the Signature Petal Braiser is the perfect spring touch for your kitchen. It cooks meals that serve 2-3 people, can be easily washed by hand or in the dishwasher, and is made of the lightest weight cast iron on the market. Free shipping and a lifetime warranty included. Head below to learn more about Le Creuset’s Signature Petal Braiser.

The Signature Petal Braiser by Le Creuset doesn’t require any seasoning when preparing to cook, as it comes ready to use. Its enamel is easy to clean and durable, built to resist chipping, staining, dulling, and cracking as the years go on. The interior of the braiser is light-colored and smooth, providing you with the ability to easily monitor the progress of the dish you are preparing, whether that’s meatballs, focaccia, cinnamon rolls, or mushroom strata. The Signature Petal Braiser’s lid is designed to be tight-fitting, ensuring that steam circulates, returning moisture back to the food. Grab yours now for $300, and then head over to our Home Goods guide for more deals and drops on accessories for your home and kitchen.

More on Signature Petal Braiser:

Bring a touch of sunny, springtime joy to the kitchen year-round with the Signature Petal Braiser. It features an elegant, embossed petal design on the lid inspired by the French anemone flower, and is available in a bouquet of our iconic, freshly picked colors. Crafted from enameled cast iron, the braiser is uniquely designed to provide steady, even heat to transform meat and vegetables into flavorful dishes. The wide base allows ingredients to be placed in a single layer for searing without crowding; once liquid is added, the domed lid circulates steam to lock in moisture and flavor. The versatile shape of the braiser also makes it perfect for shallow frying, steaming, stews, casseroles and serving at the table.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!