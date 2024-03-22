Swatch and Omega take a lunar leap with upcoming Snoopy MoonSwatch timepiece

The Swatch x Omega collaboration strikes again, this time with the introduction of the MoonSwatch Mission to the Moonphase, a Snoopy-themed Bioceramic watch. For the past couple of months, Swatch has been teasing a Snoopy callout in its newest watch, and now it has delivered. The all-white colorway of the Mission to the Moonphase has a white dial, a white case, and a white velcro strap. Another timepiece in the MoonSwatch collection, this watch resembles other MoonSwatches, with the exception of Snoopy, who can be seen in the upper right corner of the watch lying atop two moons within a moon phase indicator. Keep reading below to learn more about the Mission to the Moonphase MoonSwatch.

What sets the Mission to the Moonphase MoonSwatch apart from others in the lineup is the moonphase complication – for the first time, Swatch x Omega have collaborated to create a watch that combines the moonphase with a chronograph. As a special treat, a hidden quote from Snoopy can be seen under UV light between the dual moons on which he lies, reading “I can’t sleep without a nightlight,” an homage to the Snoopy comic strip and the fact that he has been NASA’s mascot since the 1960s. On the battery cover of the Mission to the Moonphase, a moon imprinted with Snoopy’s footprint can be found, with the words “MISSION TO THE MOON” written just beneath. Featuring a battery-powered, Bioceramic-cased chronograph and a lightweight feel, the 42mm Mission to the Moonphase MoonSwatch will be available starting March 26 in select Swatch stores, priced in the neighborhood of $300.

More on Mission to the Moonphase MoonSwatch:

All of the main features of the original Speedmaster Moonwatch, the first watch to go to the moon, can be found on the Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO THE MOONPHASE: the asymmetrical case, the famous tachymeter-scaled bezel with the dot over the 90 and the typical Speedmaster subdials. The Bioceramic MoonSwatch MISSION TO THE MOONPHASE watch features its mission statement on the case-back, and the Omega X SWATCH logos on the dial and crown.

