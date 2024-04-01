Today’s best game deals: NHL 24 $25, Dead Cells $12.50, Just Dance 2024 $25, more

Just as the 2023/24 season starts to wind down and head nearer the playoffs, Amazon is now offering EA’s NHL 24 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $70 and now matched at Best Buy, this is up to $35 or 64% off to deliver the lowest price we can find. It has more recently been hovering closer to $56 at Amazon, but is now at a new all-time low there on both platforms. If you’ve yet to add this one to your collection, now’s as notable a chance as any. This is the latest edition of what is arguably the world’s best hockey simulation with “all-new gameplay features bring authentic on-ice action to life.” The Exhaust Engine allows “sustained pressure in the attack zone to lead to new game-changing effects,” there’s cross-play in all online team play modes, and HUT Moments, “which lets you recreate classic moments in hockey history and today’s biggest plays.” The rest of today’s best console game deals are down below.

