Today’s best game deals: NHL 24 $25, Dead Cells $12.50, Just Dance 2024 $25, more

Just as the 2023/24 season starts to wind down and head nearer the playoffs, Amazon is now offering EA’s NHL 24 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $70 and now matched at Best Buy, this is up to $35 or 64% off to deliver the lowest price we can find. It has more recently been hovering closer to $56 at Amazon, but is now at a new all-time low there on both platforms. If you’ve yet to add this one to your collection, now’s as notable a chance as any. This is the latest edition of what is arguably the world’s best hockey simulation with “all-new gameplay features bring authentic on-ice action to life.” The Exhaust Engine allows “sustained pressure in the attack zone to lead to new game-changing effects,” there’s cross-play in all online team play modes, and HUT Moments, “which lets you recreate classic moments in hockey history and today’s biggest plays.” The rest of today’s best console game deals are down below.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $4 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $6 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $17 (Reg. $25)
- TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Bundle $22 (Reg. $30)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
*** PlayStation and Xbox gift card deals from $54
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale now live
- New daily deal from now through March 31 on this page
- Skull and Bones Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Terminator: Survivors pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Lies of P $45 (Reg. $60)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Persona 5 Tactica $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy XVI $45 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $50 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Rise of the Ronin pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
