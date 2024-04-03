Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 50% off clearance: Cole Haan, Columbia, Sorel, more

Nordstrom Rack is currently offering an extra 50% off select clearance. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on boots, sweater, and coats from the hottest brands. Nordy Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Columbia Mount Grant Jacket that’s currently marked down to $31 and originally sold for $70. This jacket is available in two color options and the medium weight is great for transitional weather from winter to spring. The fleece material is stretch-infused, warm, and washes seamlessly to stay looking nice for years to come. It has a chest logo that’s stylish and two zippered pockets to store everyday essentials. Find the rest of our top picks below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!