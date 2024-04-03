Nordstrom Rack takes an extra 50% off clearance: Cole Haan, Columbia, Sorel, more

Ali Smith -
FashionNordstrom Rack
50% off from $5
a person standing posing for the camera

Nordstrom Rack is currently offering an extra 50% off select clearance. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can score deals on boots, sweater, and coats from the hottest brands. Nordy Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Columbia Mount Grant Jacket that’s currently marked down to $31 and originally sold for $70. This jacket is available in two color options and the medium weight is great for transitional weather from winter to spring. The fleece material is stretch-infused, warm, and washes seamlessly to stay looking nice for years to come. It has a chest logo that’s stylish and two zippered pockets to store everyday essentials. Find the rest of our top picks below, and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Nordstrom Rack

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Samsung’s Galaxy A54 smartphone gets more afforda...
TP-Link’s brand new dual-outlet Matter smart plug...
TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch drops to $227.50 with this 35...
Android game and app deals: Death Road to Canada, Towag...
Get the full Microsoft Office Professional suite for $5...
Wemo’s Thread Smart Plug with HomeKit sees first disc...
Next major Ubisoft Forward showcase confirmed: The futu...
Save $400 on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac with 16GB of...
Load more...
Show More Comments