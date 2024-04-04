Joe’s New Balance cuts an extra 20% off running shoes for the whole family from $30

Ali Smith -
FashionJoes New Balance
50% off + 20% off
a close up of feet wearing blue shoes

Joe’s New Balance is currently offering an extra 20% off select running styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Fresh Foam X More v4 Shoes that are currently marked down to $88 and originally sold for $150. These running shoes were designed to be worn on indoor or outdoor runs and are very lightweight. The material is highly breathable and features a cushioned base to promote comfort. Plus, the outsole is slightly curved to propel you forward and it has specific ridges to give you traction as well. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Joes New Balance

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
This 2-pack of multi-color/white TP-Link Matter smart b...
Save $20 on Eve’s new Flare portable HomeKit smar...
Save up to $2,796 on EcoFlow power stations, solar pane...
Latest Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones hi...
Razer officially launches ‘world’s first...
Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by 3 months startin...
EGO’s new Power+ electric mini bike with dual 56V bat...
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 drops to second-best pr...
Load more...
Show More Comments