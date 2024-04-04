This 2-pack of multi-color/white TP-Link Matter smart bulbs hits new low at $17, or one for $10

Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the 2-pack of TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Light Bulbs at $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, these Matter-certified bulbs debuted in September of last year and you can land a pair of them at 43% off. Today’s deal is $1 under our previous mention and among the lowest prices you’ll find on Matter bulbs at $8.75 a pop. Just note, you can still score the single bulb at $9.99 Prime shipped on Amazon right now – the same price it has been for a couple months now. Head below for more details on the TP-Link Tapo Matter Smart Light Bulbs.

You’re looking at a pair of bulbs that will work alongside the rest of the Apple Home, Google Home, Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings Matter gear. Joining the 1,100 lumens of brightness, these bulbs deliver your choice of millions of color options as well as tunable white shades, dimming features, and Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant voice control. That’s on top of scheduling and timers.

And while we are talking deals on Matter-certified gear, check out this all-time low on TP-Link’s new dual-outlet outdoor smart plug and some of the latest releases in the space below:

Tapo Matter Smart Light Bulb features:

Matter devices work with any certified platform such as Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home & SmartThings. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline. Take control of your smart home with Matter Multi-Admin by granting access to trusted individuals to manage your devices with ease and security. Tapo L535E provides 1100 lumens of crisp, high-quality lighting, which is brighter than most standard 800-lumen smart color bulbs. It can brighten up your daily routine or activities and is ideal for any space in your home that requires brighter lighting. Easily design scenarios with various vivid colors for your daily routine or special activities with this smart light bulbs. Adjust the brightness from 1% to 100% conveniently with the Tapo app.

