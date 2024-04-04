Razer’s matching white or red DualSense controller chargers returns to $25 low (Reg. $40)

Woot is once again offering the Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers in white or red down at $24.99 with free Prime shipping. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $40, this is 38% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Over on Amazon, the white model is still fetching the full $40 while the other colorways are starting at $37 and the red model is sitting at $28. Most models have never dropped below $28 with the red carrying a $25 all-time low. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest we have tracked on, what is for me, one of the most elegant DualSense controller chargers out there. Hit the jump for more details.

The Razer Quick Charging Stands are specifically designed to match the official DualSense gamepads perfectly – the white model on sale being a match of the stock controller that shipped with your PS5. They have the ability to power them up completely in “under 3 hours” while the curved design is made to cradle your PS5 controller as well as provide one-handed navigation – “you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand.” Ships with a 90-day Woot warranty.

If you’re not partial to the brand name option above, or are just looking for something even more affordable, this dual NexiGo PS5 Controller Charger will save you some cash and deliver the ability to power two controllers at once. It now sells for $17 Prime shipped at Amazon.

Razer Quick Charging Stand features:

Quick Charge: Fully charges a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in under 3 hours and designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Curved Cradle Design: Easily mount your controller and never worry about the charging stand falling over thanks to a design and stable build that perfectly seats the PS5 DualSense wireless controller

Matches PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers: To perfectly suit your setup, this charging stand shares the same striking colors as the galaxy inspired DualSense wireless controllers

One-Handed Navigation: Ergonomically engineered so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand

