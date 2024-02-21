Ready your swords Tarnished, the new Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay reveal is here!

Update: The Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition is now up for pre-order on Amazon at $79.99 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Update: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC officially releases June 21, 2024 at $39.99 alongside a new collector’s edition, pre-orders start today.

Ready your swords Tarnished, we are heading back to the Lands Between soon. FromSoftware expanded its brilliant and nail-biting Soulsborne formula out into the open world with Elden Ring and today it is finally ready to unveil the reveal trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree. The highly-anticipated first real look at gameplay in the upcoming expansion is set to go live today at 10 a.m. ET, and you can check it all out down below.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Today’s Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree | Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer, as it is officially known, will be a short and sweet one, with a 3 minute look at what’s to come in the next adventure.

It was announced almost exactly a year ago and FromSoftware is finally ready to give us a good look at it. Almost nothing is officially known about the expansion beyond speculation and a piece of artwork that featured references to Miquella of the Haligtree – one of the major players in the story of the main game we never really got so see or hear much about otherwise. And knowing FromSoftware, today’s trailer will likely just lead to even more questions, speculation, and hype. Check it out below!

A 3-minute trailer for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree will be revealed in 16 hours. Join us on February 21 at 07:00 PST | 15:00 UTC | 16:00 CET | 00:00 JST [FEB 22] There will be a 30 minute countdown preceding the start of the trailer.

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will presumably be coming to all of the same platforms as the main game – PS4/5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Updating…

