Pit Boss 440 Deluxe wood pellet grill offers 518-square inch cook space for $360 (Reg. $450)

Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill for $359.70 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Down from its $450 price tag, this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model, with a large portion of the first half of 2023 being spent at lower rates closer to the all-time low of $283. Once summer came around though, prices quickly rose back to the MSRP, with sporadic discounts happening until Black Friday sales brought them back down to $330. With the beginning of the new year we also saw a short-lived discount down to $329 in February, with today’s deal coming in as a lesser 20% markdown off the going rate.

No gas or propane needed for this grill, which utilizes wood pellets that produce lower emissions than even charcoal. You’ll have total control over its settings, particularly through its dial-in digital control board with an LED read-out that offers a temperature range of 180 degrees to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and its electric ignition paired with a fan-forced air accelerator to maintain a clear flame throughout cooking. You can even go full-on caveman style and turn up the heat with the Flame Broiler lever that allows for direct flame searing up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Its 518-square inches of cooking space can handle your meals for the whole family – a capacity of approximately 19 burgers at once, for example.

You can further prepare for grilling season by checking out the deals on a collection of wood pellet grills that are on sale at Best Buy. And be sure to also check out the ongoing deals being offered by Walmart on the KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill that just hit a new all-time low, with other models being offered at discounted rates in the same post as well. Z GRILLS’ latest pellet grill and smoker, the 450E model, is also seeing ongoing discounts, having just fallen in price for the second time in a week. And if you’d like to upgrade your backyard’s entertainment system, check out the 50% off deal on the Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Outdoor Speaker System that gives you an 8-inch dual voice-coil subwoofer and six satellite speakers that can withstand adverse weather conditions while also blending in with the landscape.

Pit Boss 440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

Premium Gauge Stainless Steel Construction

Removable Side Shelf/Serving Tray

Two large Wheels

Digital Control Board w/ LED Readout

Fan Forced Convection Cooking

Direct and Indirect Heat

