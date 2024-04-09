L.L. Bean’s latest sale takes up to 70% off boots, pullovers, jackets, and more

Ali Smith -
FashionLL Bean

L.L. Bean is currently offering up to 70% off new markdowns for the entire family. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A standout from this sale is the 8-Inch 1912 Bean Boots that are currently marked down to $109, which is $40 off the original rate. These boots are great for spring outings due to its water-resistant exterior and rigid outsole that promotes traction on wet surfaces. This classic boot can be dressed up or down and it has a leather loop at the back collar that makes it easy to pull on or off. Be sure to head below to find even more deals, or you can shop the entire sale here. Also, you will want to swing by our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
