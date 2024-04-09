Z GRILLS’ latest 450A Pro wood pellet grill covers your backyard cookouts for $368 (Reg. $499)

Amazon is offering the Z GRILLS 2024 450A Pro Wood Pellet Grill Smoker for $368.10 shipped, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. Down from its $499 MSRP, this grill spent most of the last year at a $409 price tag with a few minor discounts that never exceeded $50 and one major one that dropped costs to the $359 all-time low during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as the first of the new year that amounts to a 26% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $9 above the all-time low from December.

This grill and smoker offers 8-in-1 versatility (bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, char-grill) and utilizes wood pellets as a fuel source for maximum flavor and reduced emissions lower than that of charcoal. Featuring a PID auto-temperature controller, with a real-time temperature display and pre-settable temperatures between 180 degrees and 450 degrees, this grill and smoker will do all the work for you by auto-tuning the fuel feed and airflow rate. You’ll get 459 square-feet of cooking area, enough space to handle 18 burgers, 4 racks of ribs, or 3 whole chickens. It also includes a free grill cover along with your purchase. You can also find the same grill with an included cover as well as a digital wireless meat thermometer with two probes for $410.

You can further prepare for grilling season by checking out the deals on a collection of wood pellet grills that are on sale at Best Buy. And be sure to also check out the ongoing deals being offered by Walmart on the KingChii Pro 02 8-in-1 Wood Pellet Smoker and Grill, with other models being offered at discounted rates in the same post as well. There’s also deals going for the Pit Boss 440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill that offers a temp range of 180 degrees to 1,000 degrees with a 518-square inch cook space.

And if you’d like to upgrade your backyard’s entertainment system, check out the 50% off deal on the Sonance MAG6.1 Landscape Outdoor Speaker System that gives you an 8-inch dual voice-coil subwoofer and six satellite speakers that can withstand adverse weather conditions while also blending in with the landscape.

Z GRILLS 2024 450A Pro Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

EXTRA STORAGE – Front shelf and side shelf provide enough space to store grilling gear within easy reach. Foldable front shelf folds down flush when not in use.

PERFECT SIZE – 459 sq. in. cooking area. 15 lbs hopper capacity. 84lbs Weighs. Take up less space than 700 series, perfect for couple and small households.

PRECISE TEMPS CONTROL – Maintain cooking temperatures to your desired set point. Take the guesswork out of cooking and create deliciously consistent meals every time.

PELLET GRILL TECHNOLOGY – There just isn’t an easier way to get flavor of wood smoked food than with a pellet grill. Try it, you’ll taste the difference from a GAS or CARBON grill.

SUPERIOR MOBILITY – Rugged wheels easily conquer any backyard terrain. Quickly roll your grill over snow, mud, sand and any other terrain without break a sweat.

8-IN-1 VERSATILITY – Wide temps range from 180 to 450 °F allows you to bake, grill, smoke, BBQ, roast, braise, barbeque, and char-grill.

RELIABLE SERVICE — Z GRILLS is a grill manufacturer with over 30 years of experience, provides 3-YEAR quality assurance for products.

