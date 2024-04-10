adidas Spring Sale is live! Score 30% off new arrivals including running shoes, apparel, more

Ali Smith -
a pair of feet wearing blue shoes

adidas is currently having its Spring Sale that’s offering 30% off new arrivals. Inside this event you can add two or more items in your cart with code REFRESH at checkout. adiClub Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Club Tennis Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $32 and originally sold for $50. This polo shirt is available in three color options and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, and more. This polo is lightweight, sweat-wicking, and stretch-infused. Rated 4.8/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below, or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

