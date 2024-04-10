Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $30, Mario Odyssey, Sonic, more

Just after getting our first look at the debut story trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws, and pre-orders going live ahead of the August release date, we have spotted a notable deal on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $29.99 shipped via Amazon. Now marked down on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, if you have yet to add this one to your collection, you can now do so at 57% off the $70 list price. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention for one of the lowest we have tracked on the latest entry in the Cal Kestis story. For those unfamiliar, this is a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game from Respawn following “Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.” Players take on the role of one of the last surviving Jedi Knights with an “expanded list of iconic Force abilities, combat stances, and lightsaber customizations.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Hotline Miami Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox massive spring digital game sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 50% off
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 3 Reload $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Ubisoft game sale from $20
- Mario, Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia, more
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- NHL 24 $25 (Reg. $70)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale now live
- New daily deal from now through March 31 on this page
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $49 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
Xbox confirms ultra-powerful upcoming hardware, cross-platforms games, more
PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more
Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!