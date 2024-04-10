Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Survivor $30, Mario Odyssey, Sonic, more

Just after getting our first look at the debut story trailer for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws, and pre-orders going live ahead of the August release date, we have spotted a notable deal on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at $29.99 shipped via Amazon. Now marked down on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, if you have yet to add this one to your collection, you can now do so at 57% off the $70 list price. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention for one of the lowest we have tracked on the latest entry in the Cal Kestis story. For those unfamiliar, this is a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game from Respawn following “Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.” Players take on the role of one of the last surviving Jedi Knights with an “expanded list of iconic Force abilities, combat stances, and lightsaber customizations.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

