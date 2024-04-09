Ubisoft accidentally leaks Star Wars Outlaws release date ahead of today’s story trailer debut

Update: Pre-orders are now live at Best Buy on the new Star Wars Outlaws ahead of the official August 30 release date. You can play 3 days early with a copy of the Gold Edition and the standard copy comes with The Kessel Runner vehicle bonus pack.

Today, Ubisoft is priming us for the upcoming release of Star Wars Outlaws with the debut story trailer. While some suggested we might have to wait for the now confirmed Ubisoft Forward summer showcase in June to see more of the game, the official story trailer is to set to premiere on YouTube in about 1-hour’s time instead. And while it did feel like we might actually have to wait on a release date, Ubisoft has now accidentally dished up the summertime slot for launch ahead of time. Head below for more details and to watch today’s Star Wars Outlaws store trailer.

According to reports, Ubisoft accidentally leaked its own release date for Star Wars Outlaws today. The description page on the Japanese placeholder for today’s story trailer said the game is set to hit store shelves come August 30, 2024. While that date does not appear to have been, otherwise, officially confirmed as of yet, it has made the rounds across the interwebs and it would likely be tough to change anything now.

Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment describe the title as the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Players take on the role of Kay Vess – “an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life” – and her adorable companion Nix.

The open-world action-adventure experience will have players exploring “distinct planets across the galaxy,” including both familiar and brand new locales, as you “fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.”

Today’s Star Wars Outlaws: Official Story Trailer is set to debut shortly at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET and you can watch it down below:

Live the high-stakes lifestyle of an outlaw. With Nix by your side, turn any situation to your advantage: fight with your blaster, overcome with stealth and gadgets, or find the right moments to distract foes and gain the upper hand.

Today’s Star Wars Outlaws trailer debut comes a few weeks ahead of the 2024 May the 4th Be With You celebration. So this is sure to just be the beginning of the Star Wars bonanza that will be ramping up here at 9to5Toys through the rest of the month and into May. Our LEGO hub will house all of the biggest announcements in the brick-built world and everything else will land in our dedicated Star Wars hub right here.

