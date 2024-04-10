Today’s best iOS app deals: Wind Wings, Rip Them Off, Cultist Simulator, and more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now up and ready for you down below. Check out the deals we have on Apple’s Magic Mouse and the latest M2 Mac mini starting from $549, but for now we are focused on the apps. Today’s collection showcases deals on Wind Wings, Rip Them Off, Cultist Simulator, Dream Park Story, Incredibox, and more. Everything is waiting for you after the fold.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Wind Wings (Premium): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Jorel’s Brother: FREE (Reg. $3)

***First chapter FREE only

iOS Universal: Pro Wrestling Manager 2022: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Endling: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: iRadTech: $17 (Reg. $25)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Snake Game: Eat. Grow. Survive: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chronicles of The Ancients: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Defense: The Gate: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Jumbo Airport Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forest Golf Planner: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Whale Captain: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

Wind Wings features:

Free 100% Pro Version. NO Ads. Start 10/4/2024 – Ending 20/4/2024 Wind Wings: Space shooter, Galaxy attack (Premium) is the advanced version of free one. Players will have more experience. At the same time, players will be awarded items as bellow: • Free Premium package • Free Trooper craft. • Premium Version without advertisement. The game is developed based on a fantasy story about a soldier who accidentally went through a time gap to the future. In the future, people have developed to an advanced level of science and technology and began searching for distant planets in space. They created many modern and powerful warships to fulfill that dream. The soldier once again joins the army to join the journey to find the promise land and their fleet encounters many warlike monsters in space.

