Apple’s Magic Mouse comes in black or white finishes, on sale from $68

Amazon is now offering the official Apple Magic Mouse in black for $74.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Today’s offer is down from the usual $99 price tag and marking the best price of the year – and then some. We haven’t seen it sell for less in almost a full year. Today’s offer is $5 under our previous mention from October and saves you $24 overall. The white version is also on sale, dropping down to $67.99 from its usual $79 price tag.

Magic Mouse may be meme’d to death at this point for how it charges, but it’s still one of the best Mac accessories around. It features multi-touch gestures that let you navigate macOS more fluidly than anything from the likes of Logitech or other third-party peripherals, offering quick access to Apple’s Mission Control and Launchpad features for window management. It comes in either white or black designs and has the kind of premium design you’d expect from Apple with glass and aluminum builds. In the box, you’re also getting a woven USB-C to Lightning cable.

Today’s deals land just after seeing a price cut on Apple’s latest M2 Mac mini, which doesn’t include a mouse in the box. Either of the discounts above would make a great companion to Apple’s compact desktop, especially now that you can save $100 on the most affordable way to enjoy macOS as pricing starts from $549.

Apple Magic Mouse features:

Magic Mouse connects wirelessly to your device via Bluetooth. And the rechargeable internal battery means no loose batteries to replace. It’s ready to go right out of the box and pairs quickly with your Mac or iPad so you can get to work right away. The Multi-Touch surface allows you to perform simple gestures such as swiping and scrolling. And an optimized foot design lets Magic Mouse glide smoothly across your desk. The incredibly long-lasting internal battery will power your Magic Mouse for about a month or more between charges. Comes with a woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge by connecting to a USB-C port on your Mac or iPad.

